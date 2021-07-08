Warren County Cooperative Extension will hold a new program for youth ages 10-14, TikTok 4Health. The program will meet face-to-face on Fridays (July 9, 16 and 23). When the group is not meeting face-to-face, youth will have the opportunity to complete activities on their own at home.
TikTok! TikTok! 4Health’s focus is keeping youth healthy and stress-free. Topics include positive relationships, stress management and self-efficacy. All lessons are hands-on and engaging.
Families will meet at Warren County Cooperative Extension Center at 9 a.m., and the group will travel to Buck Spring Park for all program activities. The registration fee is $2 each. Students must wear closed-toe shoes and bring a bag lunch with a drink.
It’s not too late to sign up. Spaces are limited to 10 youth, and July 8 is a deadline to register. Teen ages 15 and up are invited to volunteer.
If you have enrolled your youth in 4-H for the 2021 year, you must enroll online https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. Click Warren as your county.
If you are enrolled, you can sign in on 4honline (use the address above); click on events (TikTok! TikTok! 4Health) and sign up. Payment of $2 is due on July 9.
For more information, visit warren.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/06/tiktok-tiktok-4health/ or call 252-257-3640.
