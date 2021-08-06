Denise Allen of Norlina began Sweet Delights Cookies LLC several years ago with the goal of helping her granddaughter, Barbara, achieve her dream of going to college.
Today, Barbara is a rising sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Sweet Delights continues to grow with efforts to help more local students attend college.
Allen discussed her recipe for business success Friday at Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton as part of its Summer Reading Program.
As those attending sampled some of Sweet Delights’ fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, Allen said that the first store that sold her cookies was Pay Jay’s Corner Store in Wise.
She started her business at her home, later moved to her commercial kitchen-equipped garage and now operates out of a free standing shop. Allen established the limited liability company in 2018.
She credits her mother, who lived to the age of 102, with helping her acquire the skills needed for a successful cookie business.
“I have been baking all my life,” Allen said. “Mom taught me when I was 9.”
Sweet Delights offers seven cookie flavors — Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Cranberry White Chocolate, Caramel Walnut, Down and Dirty (with potato chips and pretzels along with the more traditional cookie ingredients), Orange Zest and Lemon Zest.
Sweet Delights cookies are still available at Pay Jay’s, but now, the market has expanded to Durham County in North Carolina and to Meckleburg County, Va. Other Warren County locations where cookies are sold include Blue Waves in Norlina, Axtell Grocery in the Axtell Community and Buchanan’s Store near Drewry. Sweet Delights are also available at 10 locations in Vance County, three in Mecklenburg County, Va., and one in Durham County.
Allen is working on plans to offer a new cookie flavor just in time for fall and hopes to begin selling cookie dough in containers soon.
She credits a number of Warren County resources, including the Economic Development office and local government officials, with providing the guidance she needed to start her business. Allen advised potential entrepreneurs to utilize these resources and talk to store owners and vendors for advice.
“A lot of people don’t realize the resources we have here to help them get started,” she said. “You can get advice from a lot of people right here in Warren County.”
Allen continues to work toward her dream of helping local students attend college. Next year, she expects to be ready to award a scholarship for local students.
Allen would consider that to be sweet success indeed.
For more information about Sweet Delights Cookies, LLC or to place an order, call 252-204-0345, email denishallen12657@gmail.com, visit sweetdelightscookiesllc.com, or find the business on Facebook (Sweet Delights Cookies) or Instagram @sweet_delightcookies.
Remaining Summer Reading Program activities
There is still time for people of all ages to read books and enjoy a number of special activities during the library’s Summer Reading Program:
Week 8
Aug. 4: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 5: 10: a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 9
Aug. 10: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 11: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 12: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m. Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 10
Aug. 16: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCMLAugAnime2; meeting ID: 854 4910 0425; password: 491493
Aug. 17: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 18: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 11
Aug. 24: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 25: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 26: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 30: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCM:AugAnime3; meeting ID: 882 8722 3215; password: 319592)
Aug. 31: 10:30 p.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
The finale, with live Summer Reading prize drawings will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Go to facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
