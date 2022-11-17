The Town of Norlina Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, about a request to voluntarily annex property at the end of Terrell Street that will become the site of a planned unit development. The hearing will be held at Town Hall, located at 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
The hearing was scheduled during the board’s regular November meeting.
The request, made by Poplar Creek Properties, the owners of the property, will involve 74 acres .
In late September, the Norlina Board of Adjustments approved a special use permit for the planned unit development, which is tentatively named Partktown Village. Developer Michael Hurt of Hurt, LLC originally discussed plans during a special meeting of the Board of Adjustments in late August. A public hearing was conducted in late September.
Parktown Village is expected to consist of single family homes, condominiums and a small number of duplexes. The property is located off Walker Avenue and is next to land where the Kenya Christian Fellowship of America plans to construct its Retreat and Cultural Center. The first phase of construction would involve single family homes in an area off Walker Avenue near the entrance to the Northwoods Neighborhood.
Mobile home ordinance
In other business, the board adopted the full series of recommended amendments to Norlina’s mobile home ordinance, including those that would apply to mobile home parks.
The amendments reflect revisions to an ordinance that was adopted in October 2007. Before coming before the town board for consideration, the amendments received a favorable recommendation from Norlina’s zoning board of adjustments.
The amended ordinance requires all mobile homes to have underpinnings of masonry work and increases the minimum pitch of the roof from 4/12 to 6/12.
The town’s 2007 mobile home ordinance outlined specifications for entry stoops. However, the amendments to the ordinance require a covered front entry porch of a minimum 96 square feet. The back entry porch is also required to be a minimum of 96 square feet, but it does not have to be covered.
In addition, the amended ordinance requires that all towing apparatus be removed from all mobile homes.
When a unit is replaced in a mobile home park, the replacement unit must have masonry underpinning. The amended ordinance continues to prohibit singlewide mobile homes within the town’s zoning jurisdiction. However, a singlewide mobile home within an existing mobile home park could be replaced with another singlewide that is 10 years old or newer.
