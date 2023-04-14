The North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association recently elected its 2023 president, Halifax County native William Scott West.
West is a retired livestock supervisor with Caledonia Prison Farm in Tillery with 33 years of service. He resides in Littleton with his wife of 41 years, Sharon. They have two children and five grandsons. Scott and Sharon own Foggy Bottom Farms. Scott and his son, Joshua, operate a 60 head cow/calf operation.
Scott is a member of the Warren County Cattlemen’s Association and the presiding president of the Halifax County Cattlemen’s Association. He also serves on the board of directors for North Carolina Farm Bureau in Halifax County, and a board member of the East Carolina Livestock Arena in Tarboro. He is also a member of Enterprise Baptist Church, where he is a deacon.
The North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, founded in 1954, is a membership organization representing the interests of cattle farmers. There are 3,200 members from across the state.
