During the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ August meeting, Warren County Sheriff John Branche and Norlina Police Chief Tony Marrow shared a bright outlook for the future of law enforcement in the community.
Their reports came on a night when the board took the following action to upgrade vehicles and technology for the Sheriff’s Office:
• Approved the purchase of two Dodge Chargers in an amount not to exceed $70,694 from Ilderton Dodge under the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Contract. Branche’s request to the county commissioners notes that the vehicles will replace older model patrol cars which have high mileage and are costing more on maintenance repairs. Funds are budgeted for the purchase of two Dodge Chargers at a cost of $70,604.
• Approved the purchase of 39 Gammatech Durabooks in an amount not to exceed $92,576.25 from GovConnection, Inc. under state contract. Branche notes in his request to the county commissioners that the Durabooks will upgrade the Sheriff’s Office’s current laptops which are outdated and have expired warranties. He expects that the tablets will allow more mobility in day-to-day operations with law enforcement. Funds are budgeted for the purchase of 39 Gammatech Durabooks at a cost of $92,576.25
“Thank you for these things we asked for to move forward,” Branche told commissioners.
He had built a long career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office before becoming sheriff in December of last year following the retirement of the former sheriff, Johnny Williams.
Branche said that the number of open positions at the Sheriff’s Office had decreased from 17 to nine, adding that some former deputies have returned. He added that new employees from the surrounding area are also joined the Sheriff’s Office, including someone from Roanoke Rapids.
He attributed the success in filling open positions to a number of factors, including reaching out to former employees, enabling deputies to take advantage of more training opportunities, and making the Sheriff’s Office more visible at community events. Branche indicated that people from the Sheriff’s Office have participated in events every weekend.
He also said that the Sheriff’s Office will be implementing a new uniform.
Branche described partnerships with other local law enforcement agencies as a key element in keeping the community safe.
“Norlina (Police Department) has been experiencing a shortage of employees. We have been stepping up to help as much as we can,” he said. “With crime, we are working closely together to get things resolved.”
Marrow, also with a long career in law enforcement, came to the Norlina Police Department from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He became the police chief in April.
Marrow told commissioners that he was faced with the task of rebuilding the Police Department. Marrow said that partnerships with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warrenton Police Department have been vital.
“Sheriff Branche reached out, and we formed a partnership right off the bat,” he said. “We have also partnered with Warrenton.”
Today, the number of officers is growing. Two full-time officers have been hired, Marrow said, and the Police Department is working to bring in part-time officers.
“We have come a long ways,” Marrow said.
He has also worked to improve the use of space at the Norlina Police Department in an effort to make daily operations more efficient. One of Marrow’s first projects was to build a workstation for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to allow 24 hour access and a place for deputies to sit down and complete reports. He said that the space is also open to Warrenton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.
Marrow and Branche indicated that local law enforcement will continue to work together on investigations and in responding to emergencies.
Marrow also described efforts to build stronger connections with local residents, such as with a Community Day in September, and through day-to-day interactions with people.
He described an example of giving a child a toy after hearing a parent say, “That officer’s going to get you.”
“I try to do everything I can to change the perception of policing and law enforcement,” Marrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.