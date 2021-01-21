Warren County Schools has received 945 of the 1,800 Chromebooks it ordered back in June while the school system was planning for the possibility of virtual learning this school year.
School systems across North Carolina closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and students moved to distance learning. At that time, Warren County Schools utilized instructional packets to round out the school year.
The local school system began the 2020-21 school year with instructional packets when the Chromebooks it ordered did not arrive on time. At the time, School System Chief Operations officer Andrew Steward said that there had been a backlog in production. School systems across the state and country were waiting for computers, and companies such as Dell and Lenovo were behind in production by about 200,000 computers.
When the ordered Chromebooks had not arrived several weeks later, Warren County Schools resorted to an alternative plan of distributing Chromebooks that students had been using in the classroom so that virtual learning could begin in September.
Stewart told the newspaper last week that the school system began receiving the ordered Chromebooks on Jan. 7. The forecast of inclement weather on Jan. 8 delayed a second delivery until Jan. 11.
Warren County Schools distributed this first shipment of Chromebooks to Mariam Boyd and Vaughan elementary schools, and Northside K-8 School, with some also going to Warren County Middle School, Stewart said.
At this point, there is no timetable for when the remaining 850 ordered Chromebooks will arrive. Stewart said that these will be designated for Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School.
While original plans called for students to use these new Chromebooks at home, because they came in so late, a new plan had to be devised. Stewart said that students will continue to use the Chromebooks they received earlier in the school year for their work at home. The new Chromebooks will be assigned to students for use at school whenever in-person learning resumes.
Enrollment increases
Stewart told the board that preparations for a facilities report submitted to the state every five years also produced an optimistic outlook about enrollment in the local public school district. He explained that the report tracks enrollment over several years.
Stewart told the newspaper that 2020-21 enrollment, as measured on the 20th day of the school year, stood at 1,796. Enrollment for 2019-20 was 1,777.
In the past, school system officials have said that a number of factors impact Warren County Schools’ enrollment, ranging from graduates not returning to their home county after college to the rise of charter schools. However, Stewart was encouraged by the most recent enrollment data.
“This is the first year in the last 20 years that enrollment is up,” he said.
