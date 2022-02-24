Warren County native Rochelle White Arrington was among several retired Hoke County educators presented recently with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.
According to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society, those who receive the award display exemplary service to the state of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.
The daughter of Clarence White of Manson and the late Tereasia White, Arrington graduated from Norlina High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.
She went on to become an agriculture teacher for students at the middle and high school levels. Arrington retired in December 2020 following a 31-year career in the field of education.
Her teaching career began in Cumberland County, included more than six years at Eaton-Johnson Middle School in Henderson, and concluded at Hoke County High School in Raeford, where she spent 22 years. Much of Arrington’s teaching career focused on horticulture, but she also taught agroscience applications and agriculture environment.
Throughout her teaching career, she enjoyed introducing her students to projects involving school greenhouses and gardens. She especially loved the commercial greenhouse at Hoke County High School, where she and her students raised a variety of plants which were sold to the public: annuals, perennials, bedding plants, flowers, hostas, ferns, trees, shrubs and others.
Arrington told the newspaper last week that she received a phone call in November from the Hoke County Board of Education that The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award would be presented during the board’s December meeting.
“I was totally shocked,” she said.
According to the state, nominations for the prestigious honor may be made for retiring individuals with 30 or more years of service in the state of North Carolina. The process for nominating non-state employees includes the submission of three letters of recommendation. Arrington doesn’t know who nominated her or wrote the letters of recommendation.
Not all of her family could be present to watch her receive her award, but her husband, Marlon, two daughters and a grandson were there to celebrate Arrington’s honor.
“That’s the proudest I’ve ever been of myself in my life,” she said.
With that said, Arrington was surprised that she had been selected for the highest award for state service for what she considered simply doing her job. Arrington knew of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine and saw a television news personality receive it.
“I never imagined that I would get it,” she said. “All I did was my job. Every day I got up and went to work; even Saturday and Sunday due to the nature of my work.”
Arrington loved her career in education, especially working in the greenhouse at Hoke County High School.
“I miss the greenhouse,” she said. “I spent so much time there that it was like a second home.”
Arrington holds many fond memories of her teaching career, especially of the 12 years that she and daughter Jeana taught with Hoke County Schools. Jeana continues to teach Exceptional Children there.
“We were at the same school,” Arrington said. “We were called Mama Arrington and Miss Arrington.”
While she loved her teaching career, she doesn’t consider her career to be so different from other teachers who have make a difference in the lives of their students.
“I don’t think that I did anything special,” she said. “I did my job, and I loved it.”
Arrington reflected on what receiving The Order of the Long Leaf Pine meant to her, saying that she was astonished and happy. She allowed herself to feel proud of her accomplishment and that her hard work paid off.
“I don’t think I’m a very vain person,” Arrington said. “I am very appreciative want to thank the person who nominated me and the people who wrote the letters of recommendation.”
Today, she works with a client in home health care. She still rides by her former schools on the way to the office.
Arrington also visits Warren County on a fairly regular basis, most recently to celebrate her father’s birthday earlier this month. When she returns the next time, she plans to give him her certificate for The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
“He is so proud of me,” Arrington said.
