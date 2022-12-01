Combat Warriors event with eight warriors participating this year, along with their coordinator, Sam Bryant. A special dinner was held on Veterans Day, with the hunt on the following day. Representatives of multiple branches of the armed forces participated — Army, Air Force and Marines. Two members of the Panther Branch Hunting Club served as guest guides.
