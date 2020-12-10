Members of local fire departments joined forces to establish a Warren County chapter of the nonprofit Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund, Inc. in September. Since that time, the chapter has already taken strides forward in its efforts to assist burn victims.
A statewide organization
Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department Chief Victor Tucker, who serves as president of the Warren County Chapter, said that the Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund, Inc., a statewide organization, was established in 1989.
According to the organization, its chapters purchase special items as requested by area burn centers to support burn survivors. The items are usually non-medical and are not covered by insurance. In the past, chapters have purchased pediatric wheelchairs and exercise equipment, as well as articles such as teddy bears or toy fire trucks to provide comfort and happiness.
Chapters also support after care programs across North Carolina that are hosted by area burn centers, such as Camp Celebrate, a weekend camp in Randleman for young burn survivors.
The local chapter
The Warren County Chapter of the Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund, Inc. grew out of the existing Warren County Firemen’s Association, Tucker said. Chapter membership is open to anyone in the Firemen’s Association.
The local chapter currently operates with a five-person board of directors. In addition to Tucker, they include the following: vice president, Bryant Pitchford of the Littleton Volunteer Fire Department who also serves as Warren County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service; secretary, Lee Edmonds, assistant chief of the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department; treasurer, Charity Norwood of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department; and Charles Holtzman, chief of the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department.
Tucker said that the Warren County Chapter’s fundraising efforts will focus on the following goals:
• To assist burn victims of all ages
• To provide fire safety education through such means as programs in schools, literature and events held in conjunction with fire departments
• To meet the needs of burn victims that are not covered by other organizations, ranging from covering parking expenses during a hospital stay to providing puzzle books for a stay in the hospital
• To help fund Camp Celebrate, which is designed specifically for victims of burn injuries
Sunday fundraiser
The Warren County Chapter continues to accept entries for its Sunday, Dec. 13, fundraiser, Luminaries of Love. The chapter planned the event so that participants and spectators may remain safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Luminaries will be placed in the area near Warren County Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton, to honor the deceased firefighters who served in local departments.
Members of the public may also place luminary bags in memory or honor of a loved one. Bags are $10 each and may be ordered by contacting Victor Tucker at 252-213-0728, Bryant Pitchford at 252-213-5594; Lee Edmonds at 252-213-4522, Charity Norwood at 252-767-5144 or Charles Holtzman at 252-213-9048.
The public may view the luminaries by driving along Warrenton’s Main Street between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Donations will be accepted during the event.
Donations may also be mailed to Warren County Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund, PO Box 22, Ridgeway, NC 27570.
Looking ahead
The Warren County Chapter will hold regular meetings in conjunction with fire chiefs’ meetings and as needed. Anyone who is interested in joining the chapter should contact a board member or inquire at a fire association meeting.
Chapter members consider the Burned Children Fund as another way that they can help the local residents that they protect.
“The main thing is to be ready to assist burn victims from the local area,” Tucker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.