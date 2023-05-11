May is Mental Health Awareness Month. You may ask, what is mental health? Mental Health is the well-being of a person and how they cope or deal with stressors in everyday life. Mental health includes our emotional, social, and psychological well-being. All of these things determine how a person reacts, thinks, and feels.
Mental health is very important as we deal with it from a very early stage in life (childhood-adulthood). A person’s mental health can change over time depending on what’s occurring in their life and what factors may contribute to their illness. According to CDC, more than one in five US adults live with a mental illness, one in five youth (ages 13-18) either currently or at some point during their life, have had a serious debilitating mental illness, and one in 25 U.S. adults live with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression. Mental illnesses can be caused by a number of different risk factors such as:
• Adverse childhood experiences (trauma, child abuse, sexual assault, witnessing violence)
• Ongoing chronic medical conditions (cancer, diabetes)
• Use of alcohol or drugs
• Having feelings of loneliness or isolation
According to the data provided by the Warren County Mental Health officer, there has been a rising increase in the number of involuntary commitments over the past few months.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, get connected with a trained mental health professional to seek help. The Warren County Health Department can help you get connected with these services. If you did not know, Warren County Health Department has partnered with Eastpointe and Integrated Family Services PLLC., which offer an array of services along with mental health assessments. Call us and get connected!
For more information, you can go to www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources, www.eastpointe.net, www.holtassessmentservicesllc.com, www.integratedfamilyservices.net, or you can call your local Health Department Health Educators Brittley Harris and Karen Prince, or Rhonda Mushaw, Health Education supervisor, at 252-257-1185.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.