Two area volunteer fire departments are still accepting applicants for youth fire camps being offered next month that teach firefighting and rescue skills.
Both camps are free and will be held June 20-25.
Hawtree VFD
The Kids Fire Camp hosted by the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department in the Wise community is for youth ages 11-14.
Applications are available on the department’s Facebook page, HawtreeVFD. The deadline is May 21.
Topics to be covered at the Hawtree camp will include: vehicle extrication, hose streams and water supply, ladders, use of a fire extinguisher, wilderness rescue, ropes, water rescue, vehicle fires, forcible entry, and use of equipment such as air packs.
Also, medical training will be included, such as CPR and first aid.
Outside agencies will participate in training including law enforcement/911, the N.C. Forest Service, Warren County Emergency Medical Services, Duke Life Flight, and Halifax Electric Membership Corporation.
Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS
Recognized as the largest kids fire camp in North Carolina, Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS Kids Fire Camp in nearby Northampton County is for youth ages 10-14.
Campers will learn what it takes to be a firefighter, including leadership skills, first aid and CPR, ladder climbing, water rescue, wilderness search and rescue, rappelling, smoke searches, and basic skills.
Paul Nowell, head of the Gaston junior firefighter program and chief of emergency medical services for Northampton County, said the weeklong camp will also teach EMS operations, team building, and use of firefighting gear such as air packs.
Nowell said the camp helps to provide a long-term solution to a nationwide problem: a shortage of workers in the fire service and EMS.
“This camp is a good thing for public education and teaching about fire safety, but it’s also a recruiting tool for the junior firefighter program and can lead to a paid career,” Nowell said, adding that cadets from the program have gone on to jobs with career fire and EMS departments.
Mike Causey, state fire marshal and commissioner of insurance, will be the speaker for graduation.
Application packets are due by May 27 and can be found online at gastonvfd.org and on the organization’s Facebook page.
