The Warren County Memorial Library staff is excited about new and expanding resources designed for people of all ages.
Ongoing services
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the library currently observes limited hours of operation from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for such in-person services as browsing, accessing computers, copying, faxing, reference, study and reading areas, reader’s advisory services and no contact book pickup.
Director Cheryl Reddish noted that the library continues to offer dedicated areas for students to use for remote learning. In addition, free wi-fi is available in parking areas 24/7.
Masks are required to enter the building, social distancing is observed, and patrons are encouraged to use the provided hand sanitizer before browsing the shelves.
Heritage and History
Reddish is excited about new Heritage and History programs to highlight special days and celebrations with links to resources from the Library of Congress and State Library of North Carolina.
January’s focus will be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a collection of materials available by going to loc.gov/item/today-in-history/january-15.
Reddish said that viewers will find a variety of information related to King, including background, history, links to texts of speeches, writings, photographs and other resources. For example, the text of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech will be available.
Through a “learn more” option, viewers can access additional letters, the text of other speeches including the March on Washington, King’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech and more.
Links will remain available throughout the year.
Reddish said that the new collection of resources will be especially helpful to teachers and students by providing access to materials they may not have been able to access in the past.
Books to read
Reddish said that a resource that has been added to the NC Live online library makes thousands of additional eBooks and audiobooks available to readers of all ages.
In addition, Warren County Memorial Library has joined the NC Humanities Council’s Statewide Read Program. The Humanities Council launched a virtual book clubs for North Carolinians with recommended works of fiction focused on climate change. January’s recommended titles are “Dry” by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman and “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi.
The library will also offer a link to the Book Lovers website featuring New York Times bestsellers.
For children, Warren County Memorial Library will feature adults reading books. Both live and recorded sessions will be available through the library’s website and Facebook page.
The library will also recommend a book for children each month. January’s recommendation is “Bear Snores On” by Karma Wilson, which introduces readers to hibernation.
Other services
High school students who need to complete community service as part of graduation requirements or who are interested in internships may contact the library for information about how these programs are available virtually.
The library will continue to offer a number of ongoing resources:
• Preschool Storytime from 10:30-10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26; available at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• I Can Read Chapter Books from 10:30-10:45 on Thursdays, Jan. 7, 14 and 21; available at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club via Zoom, from 3-4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11; go to tinyurl.com/WCMLJanAnime1 or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 818 5763 1968; password: 681758.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club via Zoom, from 3-4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25; go to tinyurl.com/WCMLJanAnime2 or call 646-558-8656 to connect; meeting ID: 870 2257 5653; password: 644472
• Online puzzles available at jigsawplanet.com/.
• Living with Technology: Creating a Basic Budget with Microsoft Excel, available at digitallearn.org/courses/creating-a-basic-budget-with-excel
• Wellness Wednesday: Five Proven Ways to Manage Arthritis from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, available at https://www.cdc.gov/arthritis/basics/management.htm.
Reddish said that Warren County Memorial Library constantly works to adjust its services to better assist its patrons, especially during this unprecedented time with COVID-19.
“We offer the same services, but we are providing them differently to make sure we are keeping everyone safe and following official safety guidelines,” she said.
For more information, visit the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, call 252-257-4990 or go to the website wcmlibrary.org.
