Warren County is now included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report that indicates that 92 North Carolina counties now have "high" or "substantial" transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The CDC says that residents of those areas need to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Effective today (Monday), Warren County will require will any visitors to indoor county facilities to wear masks while receiving services. Staff will also be wearing masks indoors.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115.
