North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center announces that the Northeast District Local Meats Conference will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the East Carolina Livestock Arena, located at 1175 Kingsboro Rd., Rocky Mount.
The event is designed for those who are interested in building or expanding their local meat marketing business. Topics will include NCDA Meat Handlers Licensing; Rules & Regulations; Carcass Evaluation; Planning, Marketing & Pricing; and Labeling Claims & Laws. There will also be a local producers’ question and answer period.
The program is free of charge, and lunch is included. Pre-registration is requested at go.ncsu.edu/nelocalmeatsconference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.