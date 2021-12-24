Amy Moore and James Pope of Matthews Creek Farm in Norlina were searching for a way to build the farm’s internet presence while also building connections between local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Inspired by Moore’s love of collecting souvenir T-shirts, she and Pope developed the idea for a T-shirt exchange. That seemed to be the perfect solution, not only to build stronger connections within the community, but also to celebrate the growth and development of new businesses in the local area.
“We waned to increase visibility and create bonds,” Moore said. “This is a time of rejuvenation for Warrenton. We want to be part of that.”
Recently, Matthews Farm connected with Mill Hill Brewery & Taproom in Warrenton for the first T-shirt exchange, and the idea has grown from there.
However, the T-shirt exchange could not have an ordinary name. Not when Matthews Creek Farm’s friendly pet cow, Panda, makes a point to steal the show whenever guests visit the farm. In Panda’s honor, the exchange has become known as the Moo Shirt Exchange.
Matthews Creek Farm posts each Moo Shirt Exchange on its Instagram page with a new image available each Sunday. Viewers should not be surprised to see Panda the cow photobombing the posts.
This week’s post features Tour Warrenton. The Moo Shirt Exchange has visited several other businesses in the area, including Locorum Distillery in Warrenton, and Blue Jay Bistro and Daphne’s Coffee Shop in Littleton. These images will be posted in upcoming weeks.
Moore said that she and Pope would love to exchange T-shirts with the area businesses that they enjoy and support, and would love to expand the exchange to other areas in Warren County and into neighboring Vance County.
“There are a lot of businesses in the area,” Moore noted. “We would love to exchange with anyplace that we go to and buy things from.”
Right now, she and Pope have no plans for a formal display of the business T-shirts they receive. They consider the Moo Shirt Exchange as a fun way to form a deeper connection with area businesses, and they enjoy sharing their experiences with the community via social media.
In the future, they hope to focus on a variety of businesses.
“We want to build community, to bring everyone together,” Moore said. “This is a fun way to do it.”
For more information about participating in the Moo Shirt Exchange, contact Amy Moore and James Pope via social media @matthewscreekfarm, or call or text 919-931-4841.
