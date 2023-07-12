Warren County residents are invited to participate in North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Five County Beef Tour on July 21 beginning at 8 a.m.
Participants will have a chance to visit three farms in Granville County to learn about their operations: Butner Bull Test Station, Heifer Development and Stocker/Finisher Operation.
The tour will begin at Butner Beef, located at 8800 Cassam Rd., Butner (look for silos and brick house). Carpool if possible. Register by July 14 at go.ncsu.edu/2023-5-county-beef-tour. For more information, contact Kim at 919-603-1350.
