North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct a virtual interest meeting for the 2022 Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
To register, go to https://go.ncsu.edu/4countypoultry. All children ages 5-18 and their parents are invited to participate via Zoom to discuss plans for the upcoming Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale.
For more information, contact Stephen Misenheimer or Matthew Place at Warren County Cooperative Extension, 252-257-3640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.