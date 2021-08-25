The sight of scaffolding when a building is being constructed or renovated doesn’t usually inspire thoughts of artistic creativity. However, that’s not the case in downtown Warrenton.
While Warrenton artist Michael Layne is repairing and restoring the façade of the building which houses his LegacyWorks Studio, the Warren County Arts Council and community artists are partnering with him to create works of art on the scaffolding surrounding the work area.
The artistry begins with the word “Warrenton” painted in blue against a striped background of soft yellow and orange. Layne will use these tones, along with a shade of aqua, as he repaints the façade of his studio building.
Victoria Lehman of the Warren County Arts Council created the “Warrenton” design with an emphasis on the letters “ART” in the name of the county seat in order to highlight the importance of art in the community and in people’s lives. Community artists, including Jereann King Johnson of the Heritage Quilters, will use the color palette that Layne chose for his building to create designs to surround the word “Warrenton.”
In addition to emphasizing the importance of art, the artistic designs will convey a mood of excitement surrounding the growth of the arts as the town of Warrenton continues to grow, Lehman said.
While the artwork will draw the attention of motorists and pedestrians alike, it will likely inspire their curiosity as well. Will the façade of the art studio building itself look like an architectural work of art when repair and replacement work is complete?
Layne indicated that the building’s façade is an example of designs created by Mesker Bros. Front Builders of St. Louis, Mo. The company specialized in designing ornamental sheet-metal and cast iron façade components from the 1880s through the middle of the 20th century.
Layne noted that Mesker facades can be found on store fronts across the United States. The components for the downtown Warrenton building were delivered here by the Warrenton Railroad in the 1890s.
The building’s wooden store front is covered by tin plate and cast iron, creating an ornate façade that makes it stand out from other buildings in the area, Layne said.
Several resources are providing guidance as he continues his work. In many cases, Layne can simply look at existing ornamental details to form a clear idea of what missing components would look like.
He also utilizes original photographs from the time when the building housed the original Warrenton Bank and, later, Lanier Hardware. In addition, Mesker Bros. catalogs can provide a closer look at details.
When Layne completes the repair and restoration work on his LegacyWorks Studio, he will recreate the type of multifaceted store front the Mesker Brothers were known for by utilizing the multicolor palette currently used by community members creating works of art on the scaffolding.
While Layne is working on the building’s façade, local residents and visitors to the area will want to keep watching for new additions to the artwork outside LegacyWorks Studio.
LegacyWorks Studio is at 135 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.