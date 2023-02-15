During its Feb. 6 regular monthly meeting, the Norlina Town Board unanimously approved a starting pay range for chief of police and full-time officer positions, as well as hourly compensation for a part-time officer’s position.
Background
The town has been without a police chief since June of last year, when then-police chief Keishawn Mayes tendered his resignation. Since that time, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has provided assistance to Norlina police officers as needed.
During work sessions to hammer out the budget for the current fiscal year, the town board identified strengthening the police department as a top priority. At that time, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese noted that the town faced a challenge common to small communities in recruiting and retaining officers who may be attracted to larger towns and cities due to higher salaries.
During the board’s January meeting, Reese told commissioners that the town had received some applications. However, one applicant rescinded the application.
Police officer salaries
Over the last few years, Norlina has been working to make the salaries of its police officers more competitive with those of departments in area municipalities as the budget allows.
These efforts have seen annual salaries for Norlina police officers increase from a range of $34,600 to $43,945 to a point where full-time officer salaries were above $40,000. The police chief’s annual salary has also increased from the mid-$40,000s to above $50,000, depending upon experience.
With the board’s action during the February meeting, the police chief’s starting annual salary range will be advertised as $48,643-$52,304.
Norlina will be advertising one full-time officer’s position at a starting annual salary range of $40,000-$42,500. The town will advertise one part-time officer’s position with compensation at $25 per hour.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Heard a report that certified notices were mailed to the owners of four dilapidated residences, and three were returned as undeliverable. These notices will be filed with the clerk of court, and the town will move forward with cleanup. In a related matter, it was reported that a family owning a former produce stand on Highway 158 Business will be clearing that property.
• Adopted a resolution supporting the Warren County Growers Association.
