One-stop early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15, at three locations in Warren County and will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Early voting sites are as follows:
• Warren County Board of Elections, John Graham annex building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton
• Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon (Vaughan community)
• Norlina Volunteer Fire Department annex building, 102 Center St., Norlina
The sites will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. On the final day of early voting, sites will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All sites will be closed on Sundays.
Casting a ballot before Nov. 3
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that the deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 27. However, in cases of illness or disability, people may request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Forms may be obtained by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or by visiting the state board of elections website at ncsbe.gov.
The deadline for returning completed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballots received by the board of elections within three business days of Election Day will be accepted if they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
Formyduval said that people may register to vote and cast their ballots during early voting, but must present proof of address, such as a driver license or payroll stub.
Candidates on the ballot
Candidates whose names will appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:
President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democrat)
Don Blankenship/William Mohr (Constitution)
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (Green)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Libertarian)
US Senate
Thom Tillis (Republican)
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)
Cal Cunningham (Democrat)
Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution)
US House of Representatives (District 1)
Sandy Smith (Republican)
G.K. Butterfield (Democrat)
NC Governor
Al Pisano (Constitution)
Roy Cooper (Democrat)
Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian)
Dan Forest (Republican)
NC Lieutenant Governor
Mark Robinson (Republican)
Yvonne Lewis Holley (Democrat)
NC Attorney General
Jim O’Neill (Republican)
Josh Stein (Democrat)
NC Auditor
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (Republican)
Beth A. Wood (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Steve Troxler (Republican)
Jenna Wadsworth (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Causey (Republican)
Wayne Goodwin (Democrat)
NC Commissioner of Labor
Josh Dobson (Republican)
Jessica Holmes (Democrat)
NC Secretary of State
E.C. Sykes (Republican)
Elaine Marshall (Democrat)
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Catherine Truitt (Republican)
Jen Mangrum (Democrat)
NC Treasurer
Ronnie Chatterji (Democrat)
Dale R. Folwell (Republican)
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1
Cheri Beasley (Democrat)
Paul Newby (Republican)
NC Supreme Court Seat 2
Phil Berger, Jr. (Republican)
Lucy Inman (Democrat
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4
Tamara Barringer (Republican)
Mark Davis (Democat)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 4
Tricia Shields (Democrat)
April C. Wood (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 5
Lora Christine Cubbage (Democrat)
Fred Gore (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 6
Gray Styers (Democrat)
Chris Dillon (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 7
Reuben F. Young (Democrat)
Jeff Carpenter (Republican)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13
Chris Brook (Democrat)
Jefferson G. Griffin (Republican)
NC State Senate District 3
Ernestine (Byrd) Bazemore (Democrat)
Thomas S. Hester, Jr. (Republican)
NC House of Representatives District 32
David Woodson (Republican)
Terry E. Garrison (Democrat)
NC District Court Judge District 9B Seat 2
Adam Keith (Democrat)
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 1
Jennifer Jordan Pierce (Democrat)
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 5
Walter E. Powell (Democrat)
Warren County Register of Deeds
Yvonne Alston (Democrat)
Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan office)
David Mike Hight
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.