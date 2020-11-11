The Warrenton Town Board, during its Nov. 9 meeting, voted unanimously to appoint Mark Wethington to fill the unexpired term of Travis Packer, who resigned from the board in September.
Packer resigned during the board’s Sept. 14 meeting, indicating that he and his wife had accepted positions elsewhere and would be moving to Durham.
As a result, the town began a 45-day application process during which five Warrenton residents expressed interest in the board position: Carolyn Spain, John Mooring, Deborah Speer, Nat White and Wethington.
Wethington holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and religion from American University in Washington, D.C., a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University Divinity School in Durham, and a Ph.D. in New Testament studies and Christian origins with a minor in Christian theology from the Duke University School of Religion, with one year of study at the University of Bonn in Germany.
He has taught part-time in the Department of Religion at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Duke University Department of Religion (undergraduate level), Duke Divinity School and North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
Wethington’s service as a United Methodist pastor has taken him to a number of churches in North Carolina, including those in Roanoke Rapids, Durham and Southern Pines.
Currently, he serves as president of the Wesley Heritage Foundation, Inc. based in Henrico. The church-based nonprofit organization consults and develops theological resources and educational opportunities for Spanish speakers, particularly in Latin American. In addition, Wethington serves as the part-time pastor of Antioch Christian Church in Elams.
He has been involved in a number of nonprofit activities and other positions of services, including public schools tutoring, racial justice initiatives, hospital chaplaincy, food banks, homeless ministries and Habitat for Humanity.
With his appointment, Wethington, who serves on the Warrenton Revitalization Committee, took the oath of office Monday night and immediately began his tenure on the town board.
Wethington will fill the remainder of Packer’s term, which will expire on Dec. 20, 2023.
