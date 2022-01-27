North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced on Jan. 18 that the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, which serves the town of Warrenton and the Central Warren Fire District, completed its routine inspection and received a 3 rating for the town and a 5/9E rating for the district effective May 1, 2022.
The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.
The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state, with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.
It will be the responsibility of property owners within the affected areas to notify their insurance carrier of this improved rating so available savings in their insurance premium can be realized, Fire Chief Walter Gardner said. He added that while the new ratings will primary affect commercial properties, all insurance providers should be notified.
“With the support of our community, the members of Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department have continued to work to maintain and improve their firefighting capabilities,” Gardner added.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Gardner for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the town (of Warrenton and surrounding district) should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 or less, which makes up all but 12 of the state’s fire districts.
