Linda Browne, left, president of the Warren County Community Foundation, presents outgoing president Richard Hunter with a certificate of appreciation for his leadership as WCCF board president from January 2018 through December 2021. Hunter is a founding member of the WCCF, which was established in 1999 and led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership, all for the benefit of Warren County. The WCCF, through the NC Community Foundation, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever one’s means or charitable goals. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
