Arlen Merill “Bud” Sibley, 85, of Macon/Lake Gaston, died at his home on Tuesday, March 8.
He was a native of East Hampton, Mass., born to the late Merritt and Barbara Proskoski Sibley. Mr. Sibley was also preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Sibley.
Bud was a talented Carpenter who was employed by Vance Construction Company, and he was also a member of the Kerr-Tar Beekeepers Association.
A celebration of his life will be planned and announced at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane Ann Wilson Sibley; his children, Randy Sibley and wife, Lynn, of Whatley, Mass., Rebecca Green and husband, Michael, of Tualaton, Ore., Gregory Sibley and wife, Michelle, of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Heather Higginbotham and husband, R. Dean, of North Prince George, Va.; his sisters, Barbara Charest of Agawam, Mass., and Shirley Moran of Largo, Fla.; his grandchildren, Brittany (Lynch) Kelb, Riley Green, Garrett Sibley, Sarah Lynch, Ronan Green and Garrett Sibley; and his great-grandchildren, Emma Sibley, Lauren Sibley and Arlen Kelb.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that memorials be directed to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
