The Warren County Community Center in Warrenton has been selected to receive a North Carolina Civil Rights Trail marker. The trail is a project being developed by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission.
“This is very exciting,” said Shauna Williams, president of the Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees. “We’re thrilled.”
The Heritage Commission notes that the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail, which is designed to physically mark sites critical to the Civil Rights Movement in North Carolina, is being developed with support from Visit North Carolina and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The program is targeted for completion in 2024 and will involve a digital GIS map, an interactive web portal, at least 150 sites and up to 50 physical community-based markers.
Williams said that the Community Center’s marker is expected to arrive in the spring.
The building, at 111 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, was constructed between 1934 and 1936 using some 80,000 bricks handmade by local African American citizens during a time when only whites could use the restroom facilities in downtown Warrenton. School teacher Winnie B. Williams is credited with bringing the community together — both blacks and whites — to construct the building to provide not only restrooms, but also a public meeting space, library and recreation space for African Americans when there was nowhere else to meet those needs.
The path toward the Community Center’s selection for a marker extended over the course of several years. Williams previously said that in 2019, representatives of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission toured the Community Center. They were scheduled to return in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the plans to be canceled. Last summer, Williams met the Heritage Commission’s director, Dr. Angela M. Thorpe. Their discussion provided encouragement that the Community Center would be an excellent addition to the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
Williams described the application process for the Civil Rights marker as extensive. She estimated that what was submitted to the NC African American Heritage Commission consisted of more than 40 pages of the application and related documents.
The application required primary and secondary sources to illustrate a site’s importance. Gathering primary sources was not a problem, especially with interviews of people connected with the Community Center. Williams said that identifying secondary sources — scholarly articles and books with reference to the Community Center — proved to be more challenging. However, there were a number of resources that provided greater insight into the Community Center’s history.
The application also required letters of support from governmental entities, an essay and detailed bibliography of sources.
Wording for the Civil Rights Trail marker is being finalized. The completed marker is expected to be delivered by March and will be included on the NC African American Heritage Commission webpage at aahc.nc.gov/programs/civil-rights-trail.
