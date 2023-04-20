First Lady.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

North Carolina’s First Lady Kristin Cooper made a stop in Warrenton on April 12 as part of her 100 Counties Tour, visiting the site of the Heritage Quilters, shown here; Hardware Cafe; and Drip Coffee + Market. Cooper is pictured, second from the right, front row, with town and county officials and members of the Heritage Quilters. Warren County was No. 91 on her list of counties visited before she headed to Halifax County later that day.