North Carolina’s First Lady Kristin Cooper made a stop in Warrenton on April 12 as part of her 100 Counties Tour, visiting the site of the Heritage Quilters, shown here; Hardware Cafe; and Drip Coffee + Market. Cooper is pictured, second from the right, front row, with town and county officials and members of the Heritage Quilters. Warren County was No. 91 on her list of counties visited before she headed to Halifax County later that day.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands celebrate return of Haliwa-Saponi Powwow
- WCHS grad named interim assistant principal at her alma mater
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Warren County native to present play here on April 29
- New police chief takes oath of office
- West elected president of North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association
- Cooper’s Express chicken franchise comes to Dragon Café
- Sheriff’s Office investigates death of Norlina man as probable homicide
- Douglas-Riddick joins Warren County government
- Jaime Hicks Long
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.