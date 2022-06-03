Kittrell Job Corps Center recently joined the community to assist the city of Henderson with its 2022 Community-wide Spring Litter Sweep event.
Kittrell Job Corps Center CTR/WBL Coordinator Joan Robinson and students Celeste McCorkle-Watkins and Bobby Shaw, and other volunteers cleaned up litter alongside Henderson highways, and placed the bags on the roadside to be picked up by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
The participants included Kittrell Job Corps Center, City of Henderson Police Department, Henderson-Vance County Fire Department, Vance County Parks & Recreation Department, the faith-based community, local schools and fraternity groups.
