Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented a $500 Josephine Myrick grant-in-aid award to Robin Edwards. The award was presented by Josephine Myrick, the mother of President Dr. Sylvia Alston.
Each year Myrick makes and donates a crocheted afghan for the members to raffle in order to raise money for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Edwards is a Warren County Schools non-certified employee who is pursuing her education degree online through East Carolina University. Edwards will receive her degree at the end of the summer session.
Pictured, from the left, are presenter Josephine Myrick, recipient Robin Edwards and Scholarship Committee Chair Betsy Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.