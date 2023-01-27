Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane reported that at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, the police department received a call from 911 communications that a body was located on the footpath at the back of the shopping center on East Macon Street in Warrenton.
He indicated that until an autopsy is performed and the North Carolina Medical Examiner's office officially determines the cause of death, it will be considered a suspicious death. The Warrenton Police Department is continuing its investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.