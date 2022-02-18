The Lake Gaston Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct boating safety classes beginning on March 5 at 8 a.m. at Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training will include existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. Participants will receive a boating safety card upon completion.
The class fee is $30 per person (check or cash), which covers all course materials, payable at the time of class.
For more information or to enroll, call 252-537-9877.
