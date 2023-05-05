The men of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community under the leadership of Pastor Maggie Stinnett served at the Men’s Homeless Shelter in Raleigh on Saturday, April 29. Pictured, from the left, are Deacon Thomas Stevenson, Deacon Zane Harrison, Andrew Britt and Deacon Terry Scott. CHBC is a mission-minded church. The church expresses thanks to Deacon Zane Harrison (coordinator) and the other men for their faithfulness in serving at the homeless shelter, along with the shelter’s director, Dwight Harris.
