The Knights of Columbus, Council 9309 of St Peter’s Catholic Church, Ebony, Va., recently donated 60 brand new winter jackets to Gaston STEM Leadership Academy during their 2022 Coats For Kids program. The Program distributes over 125,000 jackets across the country each year. The Knights of Columbus work throughout the year on multiple local charitable programs and projects in support of the surrounding communities, and annually contribute more than $186 million to charity nationwide. Pictured, from the left, are Cherie Johnson. Gaston STEM Academy guidance counselor; Benedict Fagbeyiro, assistant principal; Shaun Engleby, guidance counselor; Bobby Berndt,  Knights of Columbus; John Husson, Knights of Columbus; Jagtar Singh, principal; and Mark Fracassa, Knights of Columbus.