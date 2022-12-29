The International Kyokushin Karate Organization in Japan has invited Senpai Christian Buffaloe of Warren County, a trainer/instructor at the Hollister Dojo/Gym, to compete in a special qualifying Kyokushin Karate championship tournament in Little Tokyo on Feb. 5.
If Buffaloe can win or gain second or third place, he will again qualify to compete in the Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in November 2023.
This Karate Olympics is held once every four years and features only the best 200 fighters in the world.Many Kyokushin fighters dream of competing on the world stage, but never achieve this opportunity.
Buffaloe is the reigning champion of this championship in Little Tokyo, having won in 2020.
This is the first time in three years that this event will be held due to the pandemic shutdowns.
Buffaloe indicated that he is very appreciative and humbled by this great opportunity and plans to make the best of it.
He is training hard under his trainer/coach, Sensei Kenny Buffaloe, in order to make a good showing of himself on Feb. 5.
Sensei Kenny Buffaloe and Senpai Christian Buffaloe are scheduled to do a CBS TV news segment about this soon.
