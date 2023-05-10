Sunny skies and spring temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the Third Annual Spring Plantapalooza in Warrenton on Saturday.
Those attending could find inspiration for growing everything from a couple of houseplants to an outdoor garden, and everything in between. Plantapalooza offered heirloom vegetable, fruit and herb plants, along with decorative perennials and house plants.
The event also offered items to bring artistic flair to the home, yard or garden with mosaic garden pots, strawberry jars and toad houses, and glass garden art.
