Arrest reports
• Joshua Shuman, 36, of Eagle Path, Mountville, Pa., was arrested on Aug. 30 on charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond. Shuman is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Oct. 25.
• Cody Daryl Ballero, 28, of Lula Lee Road, Littleton, was taken into custody on Sept. 3 on larceny charges. He was confined in the WCDC under $1,000 secured bond. A court date of Sept. 28 has been scheduled.
• Douglas Christy, 45, of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City, was taken into custody on Sept. 5 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the WCDC under a $25,000 unsecured bond. A Dec. 22 trial date in Elizabeth City has been scheduled.
• Antoine Tiyeal Elam, 36, of NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined in the WCDC and was scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Sept. 12.
• Dominique Bailey, 32, of Odell Arcola Road, Littleton, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was confined in the WCDC and was scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Sept. 12.
• Douglas Christy, 45, of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City, was taken into custody on Sept. 5 on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined in the WCDC under $25,000 unsecured bond. A trial date of Dec. 22 in Elizabeth City has been scheduled.
• Robert Lee Kearney II, 35, of W. Spring St., Henderson, was taken into custody on Sept. 4 on charges of driving while license revoked: impaired revocation, operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious title/registration card/tag, all misdemeanors. Bond was set at $8,500 secured. Kearney was scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 13.
• Robert Franklin King II, 52, of Fleming Mill Road, Macon, was taken into custody on Sept. 8 on charges of misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communication threats. He was confined in the WCDC, and a court date of Sept. 12 in Warren County District Court was scheduled.
• Chantel Denise Hutchins, 29, of W. Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville, was taken into custody on Sept. 6 and charged with speeding and reckless driving-wanton disregard, both misdemeanors. She was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond, and a Sept. 12 court date in Warren County District Court was scheduled.
Incident reports
• On Aug. 26, Linda McMichael of Perrytown Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of trespassing.
• On Aug. 28, Robert Payton Wofford of Star Lane, Hollister, reported an incident of larceny after break/enter. A gun safe was reported removed from the wall and floor. Firearms and firearms accessories were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 28, Susan Hayes of Red Bug Road, Littleton, reported an incident of wire fraud in which $58 was stolen.
• On Aug. 29, Julie Murphy of Malcolm Street, Macon, reported an incident of wire fraud.
• On Aug. 31, Speedway on US Hwy. 1, Norlina, reported an incident of obtaining property by false pretenses. Reported stolen was $500.
• On Sept. 1, Nikolas Neal of Shaw Springs Road, Littleton, reported an incident of injury to personal and real property, and misdemeanor larceny. Reported stolen was a truck valued at $5,000 and an Apple watch.
• On Sept. 1, Cecil Pearson of Welles Road, Littleton, reported an incident of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to door windows was estimated at $6,000.
• On Sept. 4, Loretta Glover of Horsecreek Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of discharge weapon into vehicle.
• On Sept. 4, Tiequwen Townes of N. Main Street, Warrenton, reported an incident of discharge weapon into vehicle.
• On Sept. 4, Venicia Harris of Read Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of discharge weapon into occupied property. Damage to a single occupancy dwelling was reported.
• On Sept. 2, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a incident of shots fired on the Ruritan Lane, Norlina, area.
• On Sept. 2, Pay Jay’s on US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina, reported an incident of shots fired.
