Mariya J, a 12-year-old writer with strong Warren County ties, published her first book, “Lucile and the BIG RACE,” last year and already has another on the way.
She is the daughter of Mario L. Hunter and Warren County native and Warren County High School graduate Tahquetta Hunter of Garner. Mariya is the granddaughter of Calvin and Demetra Jones of Norlina.
Even when Mariya was younger, Mario and Tahquetta often found their daughter reading under the covers with a flashlight.
“She’s always been an avid reader,” Tahquetta said.
As Mariya grew older, she developed an interest in writing, and her parents began finding stories she had written all over the house.
She searched her school’s library for books with African American girls as main characters, but found just a few. When Mariya had the opportunity to enter a writing contest at school, she knew exactly what she wanted to do. Tahquetta recalled hearing her daughter say that if other girls could be in books at the library, then why couldn’t she?
Mariya remembered when she was in kindergarten, some second graders began hitting the trees at school. She and some of her friends decided to band together to protect the trees. At recess, they would wait for the second graders and tell them they couldn’t hit the trees.
By the time Mariya and her classmates reached third grade, however, a lot of the boys were saying that girls were slow and that what they were doing to protect the trees was stupid. At the same time, girls were telling Mariya that if had to pick one girl to enter a race against boys, it would be her.
As her ideas and these memories flooded through Mariya’s mind, the short story that would become “Lucile and the BIG RACE” was born.
The book, published in 2020 by LDWeaver Publications, LLC of Durham, introduces readers to the main character Lucile. No girl has ever won the school’s annual race, but Lucile wants to change that. She will enter middle school next year, so she will not have another opportunity. However, the favorite to win is Jeremiah, and the boys she knows tell her that a girl can never win.
With the support of her parents and brother, Lucile runs as much as she can to prepare for the race. When race day arrives, she is excited and feels confident that she can win. But will she?
Mariya loved talking with the book’s publisher about what the characters should look like. Then the publisher and illustrator worked together to develop and finalize sketches. Mariya and Tahquetta were thrilled to see Mariya’s words with the final illustrations.
“The color brought them to life,” Tahquetta said.
Now a seventh grader at North Garner Middle School, Mariya has written a second book that continues the adventures of Lucile, Jeremiah and their friends while adding a few new characters. The book is currently in the publication process, but a release date has not been scheduled.
Can someone become a famous writer before graduating from high school? Mariya J might just answer that question with a resounding “yes.”
To order an autographed copy of “Lucile and the BIG RACE,” visit https://mariyasbookjoy.company.site/. The book is also available at Amazon.
