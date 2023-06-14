The Mag’s Marketplace parking lot (the parking lot of the former Just Save grocery store) has served as the gathering location to meet some of the needs of the community by hosting group-sponsored food distributions, community supply giveaways, food trucks, drive-through school supply giveaways and plate sale fundraisers.
What is to happen on the inside of the building is up for discussion. The owners would like to obtain the input of the community beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Warren County Memorial Library, located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
Owner Korita Steverson said that “putting the decision-making power for the products and services offered in the hands of the local community to make sure our needs are provided for and ensuring the legacy of community and employee owners in our area; taking care of our own” sets the central idea for the listening session.
The meeting is open to the public, entrepreneurs and those interested in sustainable development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.