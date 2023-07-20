Local leaders from Warren County and the towns of Warrenton, Norlina and Macon, and the public are invited to attend a Community Meeting on Monday, July 31, regarding Opioid/Substance Use funding and service needs in Warren County. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
Attendees will learn more about the NC Opioid Settlement and evidenced-based strategies from staff of the NC Association of County Commissioners. In addition, community members will have the opportunity to share their ideas/experiences relating to the need and barriers to receiving behavioral health services. Local service providers will also be on-hand to answer questions and provide information on what services are currently available to residents.
For more information, contact County Manager Vincent Jones at 252-257-3115, or Public Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake at 252-257-1185.
