FELLOWSHIP BREAKFAST MINISTRY GATHERS—The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry recently enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in South Hill, Va. They observed Saint Patrick’s Day and dressed in green. Some ladies paid their deposit for the trip to Lancaster, Pa., scheduled for August 14-18. For more information, contact Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096 or Ruby Downey at 252-767-3576. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Alice Harrison, Barbara Harris, Cora Fogg, the Rev. Dora Dorsey, Catherine Andrews and Ruby Downey; back row: Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Anna Bullock, Patricia Russell, Margaret Alexander, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Rebecca Solomon, Catherine Hunt, Brenda Waiters, the Rev. Theresa Washington, Maretha Williams and Arvella D. Scott.
