Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a free, new program called the “Grinch’s Night Out.” Children can be dropped off between 5:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a night of fun games, jump castle, crafts, dinner, and a movie in this Grinch-themed event. Registration is being accepted now through Dec. 2. The event is free of charge, and space is limited.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the county website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation encourages volunteers for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
