Navy Chief Petty Officer (ret) Art Melycher will be the speaker at the Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Museum Veteran Talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Melycher will present information about veterans benefits with emphasis on less known and less understood benefits. The presentation is open to all veterans and their spouses.
The presentation will include an overview of federal veterans benefits, securing a grave marker, Widows Indemnity Compensation, filing for a service-connected disability, receiving a VA pension and other items. A question and answer period will follow.
The Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Museum is located at 100 East North St., Littleton.
