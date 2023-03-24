At a recent Gamma Chi meeting, the 2023 Gamma Chi Golden Key Award was presented to Debra Clayton by President Dr. Sylvia Alston.
This award is intended to recognize key women educators who work in the background getting things done without personal glory or gain for themselves, and who are dedicated to fulfilling the mission of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International: to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Clayton will be the chapter’s nominee for the 2023 NC DKG Golden Key Award to be presented at the state convention in April.
