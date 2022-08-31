A Louisburg man and a Warrenton man who face charges in connection with a July attempted murder case are scheduled to make their next court appearance in Warren County next week.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaimelvin Hunt, 19, of Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, on Aug. 21 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, discharge a weapon occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and go armed to the terror of the people. Hunt was confined in the Warren County Detention Center, and bond was set at $535,000.
The WCSO arrested Semaj Ty’on Kearney, 20, of Enchanted Forest Drive, Warrenton, on Aug. 18 and charged him with felony conspiracy. Kearney was confined in the WCDC, and bond was set at $100,000.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an incident in the area of Pay Jay’s on U.S. Highway 1 north, Norlina, in the Wise community. Court documents filed in the case indicated that the incident occurred on July 19.
According to court documents, Hunt is accused of shooting into a 2012 Toyota Camry occupied by a Rodney Jacobs and attempting to kill him. Hunt is further accused of conspiring with Kearney to commit felony attempted first degree murder and discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle against Rodney Jacobs. In addition, Hunt is accused of arming himself with a handgun for the purpose of terrifying others and going about it.
Court documents indicate that Kearney is accused of conspiring with Hunt to commit attempted first degree murder and discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle against Rodney Jacobs.
