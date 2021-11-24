Warren County 4-H has experience a busy, successful fall season as youth excelled in a number of projects. Local youth have much to look forward to as a number of activities are in the works for upcoming months.
Stephen Misenheimer, assistant Extension agent, 4-H Youth Development, with the Warren County Cooperative Extension Center, is especially excited about the success of local young people at the Four County Poultry Show in October.
Local participants included Poultry Show veterans Devon Taranto and Clara Taranto and newcomers Edward Jenkins, Henry Jenkins, J.C. Skinner and Christopher Skinner.
Each youth received a chick to raise to adulthood and was required to maintain a record book, a journal of the experience of raising a chicken with photographs and observations. Misenheimer noted that the record books allowed youth to express what they did during the project and what they learned, as well as the goals they set for themselves.
Warren County 4-H’ers won several awards at the Poultry Show:
• Christopher Skinner, first place, Project Record Book, 11-12 age category
• J.C. Skinner, third place, Project Record Book, 13-15 age category
• Devon Taranto, third place, Breed Selection
“Seeing the students win was big,” Misenheimer said.
He noted that there are a number of activities and projects for local youth to look forward to in the future.
Dairy Calf Project
Spaces are still available for participants in the Dairy Calf Project which will culminate with the Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show on June 24. A total of 12 spaces are available.
Misenheimer said that each youth will be paired with another youth. Together they will work with an assigned Guernsey calf each week to prepare the animal for the Dairy Show.
Misenheimer explained that the project does not involve taking an animal home. Instead, youth will travel to a farm each week to work with their calves.
For more information, contact Misenheimer at scmisenh@ncsu.com or Matthew Place at mbplace@ncsu.edu or call 252-257-3640. The process to identify participating families begins in January.
Youth Stepping Forward
Misenheimer described the Youth Stepping Forward program as one of Warren County 4-H’s major programs.
“It focuses on developing youth leaders with a desire to work together to make a difference in the community,” he said.
Teen instructors will lead participants during the eight-week program designed to help them enhance their leadership development and decision making skills. Youth will work together to address community needs.
Participants have been identified, and the first session is expected to begin in early December.
Health Rocks
The Health Rocks program will be coming up in the future to inspire the community and local families to work together to help reduce tobacco, vaping and drug use.
Misenheimer said that the after-school program will focus on communication and decision making skills.
Misenheimer is working to develop a number of ideas into projects and activities for local youth. Among the ideas he is developing is a LEGO club utilizing hands-on activities with LEGO blocks to enhance STEM education.
More clubs for youth of all ages are in the works.
Misenheimer has selected STEM education and health living as his main objectives for the local 4-H program.
“There is a high priority need in Warren County,” he said. “My vision is to create programs and clubs around these objectives.”
Volunteers are needed to assist with 4-H activities. Adults age 19 and older are eligible to volunteer. For more information, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or email scmisenh@ncsu.edu.
