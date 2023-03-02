From the singing of Negro Spirituals to Contemporary Gospel songs, sounds of faith and triumph reverberated within Greenwood Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 26, during the Black History Month Celebration presented by The Brotherhood.
Featured musical artists included Bishop J. Terrell Alston, The Gospel Harmonettes, Minister Angela Neal Williams and Minister of Music Patrick Judkins.
The special guest for the evening was recording artist Minister Wanda Barnes from Rocky Mount and niece of national recording artist and gospel icon, the Rev. F.C. Barnes, known for his renowned 1984 recording, “Rough Side of The Mountain,” which sold over 500,000 copies and remained No. 1 on the gospel charts for over one year, eventually going gold. As Minister Barnes graced the audience with the Negro Spiritual Good News, she reminded the audience how Negro spirituals and hymns had been lifelines for our enslaved ancestors and remain true today.
According to www.history.com, the Black History Month Theme for 2023 is Black Resistance, which “explores how African Americans have resisted historic and continuous oppression in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings since the nation’s earliest days.”
Longtime Greenwood Baptist Church pastor, the Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, stayed true to this year’s theme as he recited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The audience was taken back to the year of 1963, on Aug. 28 in Washington D.C., during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Lawrence captured Dr. King’s voice and stance, and captivated the crowd with words from Dr. King’s speech Lawrence referred to the late Dr. King as “The Dreamer, one of the greatest Americans who ever lived, a prolific preacher and Drum Major for Justice, a champion for freedom, one who inspired generation after generation and a gift given to the world by God to save our nation through his dream.”
Another special and uplifting part of the program was the Mime performance by Braeden Keith, a seventh-grader from Franklinton. When I asked Keith what inspired him to learn to Mime, he said, “My mom was a praise dancer, and I started Miming and expressing my emotions and praising God.” Words of wisdom Keith has for other aspiring Mime performers: “Don’t be shy. God is going to be beside you no matter what.”
Mime performing originated as far back as 467 BC. It is a form of entertainment using dance, and communication with no words. Mimes wore white face paint to help the audience see the performer from far away. (www.trinity college.com, redbuddworldwide.org)
Other participants in the program were Elder Shondra Jordan, who solicited a prayer for the state of Warren County schools, Trustee Stanley T. Jones, Jr., who read the scripture for the evening, Deacon Baron Williams, who presented prayer, and Trustee Jennifer Sims, who welcomed all to celebrate. The event was recorded and broadcast live on Facebook by The Warrenist, Crystal Myrick.
Historian Carter G. Woodson and Minister Jesse E Moorland, co-founders of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, currently known as the Study of African American Life and History, led the call to begin recognizing the work and efforts of prominent African American citizens when the association sponsored National Negro History Week in 1926 during the second week in February. Their intention was to merge the recognition with the birthday celebrations of Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass. Afterwards, Historically Black Colleges, churches and other organizations followed suit. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month.
Warren County Commissioner Tare “T” Davis ended the program with a plea for a massive and unified effort to support the Warren County School System.
The Brotherhood is an organization born from the brotherly bonds of friendship between Larry Jones, Jr., lifelong resident of Warren County, and Tare Davis, Warren County commissioner representing District 2. The aim of The Brotherhood is to cultivate, serve, unify and uplift the communities of Warren County. Davis said the two came together in 2014 to form The Brotherhood out of love for their community. Current members of The Brotherhood are Tare Davis, Larry Jones Jr., Eric Copeland and Derek Alston. Marla G. Bullock and Jennifer Sims are advisory board members. The Brotherhood is currently looking for more members to help carry out its mission.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
