Pickleball — a sport combining tennis, badminton, ping pong and racquetball techniques — continues to be popular around the world with people of all ages.
It has been growing in Warren County since around 2011, thanks to the efforts of the late Sylvia Fletcher, who served as an ambassador for the sport in the local area for a number of years.
The sport with the funny name traces its origins back to 1965 as a cure for a case of boredom. According to the USA Pickleball Association, the game was invented by Washington Congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell, who arrived at Pritchard’s Bainbridge Island, Wash., home after a game of golf to find their families just sitting around and looking bored.
After an unsuccessful search for badminton rackets, they pulled out ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball. Pritchard and Bell tried setting the net at various heights, but eventually settled on 36 inches. One weekend later, Barney McCallum joined the pickleball-playing group. He, Pritchard and Bell utilized existing badminton rules to develop guidelines for playing the newly-formed sport.
Closer to home, interest in pickleball continues to grow in Warren County as people who have been active in the sport for years teach the skills to newcomers who soon find it hard to put down the paddle.
Among those helping newcomers learn how to play pickleball is Stan Brothers, who began serving as a local pickleball ambassador with Fletcher and continues in that position today. He has medaled in pickleball in the Senior Games at the regional and state levels, as well as the 2019 French Open Pickleball Championships.
He and his wife have lived at Lake Gaston since 1998. A retired IBM engineering manager, Brothers more recently worked with the Warren County Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy. He saw pickleball being played during a visit to Hilton Head, S.C. In 2011, his wife saw something in the newspaper about a meeting for people interested in playing the sport in Warren County.
That meeting was on Jan. 19. 2011, Brothers recalled. He had a hard time finding the John Graham Gym on Wilcox Street in Warrenton, but soon became one of the regular players. Fletcher, whom Brothers described as the matriarch of pickleball in Warren County, brought nets, paddles and balls, and people joined in the fun.
Brothers estimates that there are more than 50 pickleball players in Warren County now. People from all over Warren County, and as far away as Louisburg and Emporia, Va. travel to the John Graham Gym to play. There is even a player from Richmond, Va., who joins in the local fun when spending time at the lake.
Warren County Parks and Recreation is helping more people discover the sport through Pickleball 101, which is held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the John Graham Gym. Brothers serves in a coaching/teaching role to answer questions and help players become better.
He emphasized that pickleball is for all ages. The sport is growing in popularity among younger players, but, in Warren County, most players range in age from 50 to 60 and older.
Brothers encourages people who are middle-aged or older to consider pickleball if they are not able to move around as they once did. He knows people with replaced hips and knees who love the sport.
“I emphasize play at your level and your age,” Brothers said. “Even if you can’t move around a lot, you can play pickleball.”
He said that people who have played tennis, badminton or similar sports seem to learn pickleball faster than others, but people who have never picked up a paddle or racket are welcome at Pickleball 101. They will often be paired with a more experienced player who can help them as they learn.
Pickleball players often purchase their own paddles, but beginners can borrow paddles and other supplies at the gym. They should remember to wear comfortable tennis shoes and bring water, and expect to meet new friends, Brothers said.
“We’re here for you to have a good time safely, socially and to come back,” he added.
Pickleball 101 is offered at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays. For more information about the session for beginners and other times when the gym is open for pickleball, call 252-257-2272, visit www.warrencountync.com/345/parks-recreation or email stanley_brothers@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.