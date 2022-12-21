I want to tell you about a most extraordinary afternoon at the newspaper that began in the most ordinary way.
I just finished lunch and organized my thoughts to write an article about a recent meeting when I thought I heard something. I went to the front of the office, but I didn’t see anything unusual.
After I returned to my writing, I heard the sound again. Was I hearing jingle bells? I walked to the front again, but I saw nothing unusual on Main Street. Before I could return to my desk, I heard something more clearly. It was the sound of sleigh bells! Where could they be coming from? Then, for just a second, I thought I saw an unusual red glow out of the corner of my eye.
Now, I was very curious. I walked around to the back of the office. When I opened the door, I thought I saw my favorite reindeer from my childhood, Rudolph, peeking around the corner at me. At least it appeared to be a large animal — with a red nose!
I knew that Santa Claus was in Warren County for our local Christmas parades, but I couldn’t imagine what the Jolly Ole Elf could be doing so close to the newspaper office.
I turned to go back to my desk, when I heard a sudden knock at the front door. There he stood. It WAS Santa Claus standing at the door — with a tin of Christmas cookies. As I opened the door for him, he said that before he returned to the North Pole to finish his plans for Christmas Eve Night, he wanted to share a Christmas wish or two for the local community.
As we sat down at a table, Santa pulled out two mugs of hot chocolate with whipped cream, topped with nutmeg and peppermint crumbles. I set plates and napkins on the table, Santa Claus served cookies, and we began to eat.
We began to talk. If you want to know what Santa Claus told me, just read ahead:
Have you always been Santa Claus, or were there other Santa Clauses before you?
I am the “one and only” Santa Claus, born in the year 271 A.D. … which makes me the ripe old age of 1,751 this year!
What do you do at the North Pole from January through November? Do you, Mrs. Claus and the elves ever get bored?
Historically, we all take the month of January off, but from February on, it’s business as usual at the North Pole, getting ready for the next Christmas season. There are recaps of the previous delivery run to consider, toy shop and warehouse clean-up to do, stock and inventories to replenish, plans to make for next year, new elf training to implement, reindeer to maintain and the list goes on! Ours is quite a busy place all year long. Bored? What’s that?
How do you keep track of what toys each child wants? Do you have a computer database? How do you know how many of each toy to make?
In years past, we’ve kept up with all Christmas wishes by hand, on paper and in ledger books. But I must admit that with the advent of technology and computers, we do now rely on an IT department of highly-skilled elves to handle all of this now. They track children’s wishes, market trends and make projections of how many toys to make for the coming Christmas.
Do you really read all the letters you receive from boys and girls all over the world? Do you know all the languages that people speak?
My elves read EACH AND EVERY letter sent to the North Pole! They also select a rather substantial amount of letters for me to read that they deem require special consideration or attention. As for languages and translations, we do have a team of multi-lingual elves, but that’s another huge advantage of a computer network system!
How do you know where every child in the world lives? What if they moved since last Christmas?
Here again, I have a cracker-jack team of elves that concentrate on nothing but children’s home locations … and relocations that may arise.
How are all of your reindeer doing? How do you train them to fly? What do they do when they are not pulling your sleigh?
I am happy to report that ALL of my reindeer are happy and healthy! My breed of reindeer are all born with the ability to fly, but they do have to be trained how to correctly use that ability! I personally oversee the Reindeer Training Program because that is a very important part of my Christmas delivery run. So when they are not actually pulling the sleigh, they are being trained, fed a very special diet and are practicing every aspect of this highly-skilled work that they perform. And they play a few reindeer games on the side!
How do you travel all over the world on Christmas Eve night? How do you plan your route so you never miss a house where a child lives?
To travel the entire world and make billions of deliveries on a single night requires nothing short of “Santa Magic”! We also employ precise timing scheduling, pin-point GPS location tools and a little time travel at warp speeds to accomplish this feat! And although we’ve had to tweak our route mid-flight a time or two, I’ve NEVER missed a child’s delivery!
Have you and your sleigh ever been recorded on a home security camera? Has anyone ever seen you or your reindeer at their house or as you travel through the sky?
I try very hard to elude home security systems, but who knows, some may have caught a glimpse of me on occasion. And I’m sure people have seen me as my sleigh and reindeer team streak through the night sky, because they have written about it. Remember the book. “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore?
What are the best treats that children can leave for you and your reindeer?
I, Santa, am rather fond of chocolate chip cookies and milk. My reindeer prefer carrots and deer corn.
What do you and Mrs. Claus want for Christmas this year? How do you celebrate Christmas at the North Pole? What do you and Mrs. Claus plan to do after all of the deliveries are made?
Mrs. Claus wants a new and improved whole-house robot vacuum system. I would like a new snow blower and some sassy new suspenders. We celebrate Christmas at the North Pole on December 27th, after taking off the 26th, with a huge potluck meal for all the elves and their families. And after that, the Mrs. and I take a long-overdue breath and a well-deserved break through New Year’s. Then we vacation in Australia in January 2023!
What is your Christmas wish for Warren County?
My wish for Warren County this year is that all people find true joy in the Christmas season, and that they experience real peace, good health and renewed hope in their lives in the coming year.
By this time, Santa Claus and I had finished our hot chocolate. He set the rest of the Christmas cookies on a plate for everyone at the office to enjoy. I told Santa Claus to thank Mrs. Claus for sharing such a wonderful treat.
Santa Claus smiled and went out the door. Then I heard the sleigh bells again as he took off with his sleigh and reindeer. As he traveled higher and higher into the sky, I heard him call back, “Merry Christmas to Warren County and have a happy New Year!”
