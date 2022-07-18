Some 80 firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to a fire at Macon Baptist Church Saturday night after a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming out of the church.
Fire Chief Lynn Henry with Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department said that he and his son and fellow firefighter, Greg Henry, had just started eating dinner when Lynn got a text that the church was on fire. The passerby had contacted someone from another fire department, saying he was going to call 911, and that firefighter contacted the chief.
The Henrys took off, making sure the emergency communications center had been called. Fire departments were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m.
When the Henrys arrived on the first truck, smoke was coming out of the eave above the church office and out of the vents underneath the office.
“We didn’t see any visible flames, but there was heavy smoke,” Chief Henry said.
Also first on scene was Robby Ross, chief of the Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, who knocked the vents out, Henry said, revealing flames underneath the office.
Other departments responding and represented at the fire were: Warrenton Rural, Norlina, Drewry, Arcola, Longbridge, Littleton, Afton-Elberon, Hawtree and Ridgeway.
Henry said there were concerns the fire had gotten into the attic. He said they thought they had the fire under control and were using fans to remove the smoke from the church, but then the smoke started getting worse, puffing out of the building.
After making more cuts in the wall, ceiling and attic, firefighters finally put the fire out, Henry said.
“The whole church was smoked up,” he said, adding that there was extensive damage to the pastor’s office and two restrooms.
Henry said that Sunday morning, agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived at the church to investigate the cause of the fire. He said their preliminary evidence showed there were two lightning strikes close to the church. Also, they found some wires fused together and believe lightning hit one of the air conditioning units next to the pastor’s office.
Sunday church services were held at the fire station.
Having attended Macon Baptist Church for more than 40 years, Henry said this fire hit a little closer to home than some others. But to see the outpouring of support from church members coming to the scene and the amount of firefighters who turned out to help meant a lot.
“It could have been a whole lot worse,” he said.
