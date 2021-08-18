LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Randall Robinson, Pointe Realty Group co-owner/business development, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon on Aug. 11 marking the official opening of its downtown Warrenton location. Joining members of Pointe Realty’s team in the celebration are Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, to the left of the bow, Town Administrator Robert Davie, at left, and President/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Leanne Patrick, at right.