A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 11 marked the expansion of Pointe Realty Group beyond locations in Raleigh, Lake Gaston and southern Virginia to include an office in downtown Warrenton at 201 S. Main St.
Established in Raleigh 15 years ago, Pointe Realty Group specializes in buying and selling real estate for the Research Triangle area with services that include property management, rental homes, and resources for owners and tenants.
Randall Robinson, Pointe Realty Group co-owner/business development, said that the Warrenton location will complement its existing Raleigh and Lake Gaston offices in North Carolina, and its South Hill and Emporia locations in Virginia by allowing the company to cover the area between the Research Triangle and southern Virginia.
Joining Robinson, Warrenton officials, representatives of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and local residents at last week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony were many members of Pointe Realty Group’s team: Sandra Crowder, Kia Setttles, Rick Cutler, Kim Smiley, Sharon Johnson, Robin Richardson, Conner Franck, Evelyn Salazar, Candace Blanton, Karen Wilkerson, Chris Petty, Alyssa Harper, Kristen Dejarnette, Catherine Haynes, Angela Hudgins and Shawn Carter. Property buyers and sellers should expect to see a number of these team members at the Warrenton office from time to time and in the community as representatives of the company’s locations work together to match properties with prospective buyers and renters.
Local officials expressed excitement about the company’s expansion to Warrenton.
“The Pointe Realty Group plays a vital role at Lake Gaston and beyond,” said Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The downtown building which has become Pointe Realty Group’s Warrenton home has been the site of a range of businesses in the past. Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner expressed excitement that the site, at a major intersection at the southern entrance to downtown, is occupied once again.
“It is always an exciting time to come and cut a ribbon,” he said. “It’s exciting to bring life back into the building. We’re excited to have you as part of the business community and the community as a whole.”
Robinson said that the Warrenton location is already drawing attention, with people stopping by and asking to look at houses. He described the county seat as a “very special place,” saying that the county is ideal for people to find an escape from the hectic way of life in the Research Triangle area.
“This is the last frontier for the Triangle,” he said. “There are not many small, quaint downtowns left. When people come here, they can have a simpler way of life. When property comes up in Warren County, it is taken quickly.”
In speaking with the newspaper later in the week, Robinson said that much of Pointe Realty Group’s work in real estate and property management involves building relationships and establishing the right teams at each of its locations to assists clients.
He described the Warren County area as attractive and Warrenton as a gem with rich character and a small town atmosphere that would interest people looking for an escape from large city life. Robinsons said that ongoing construction of bypasses between the Research Triangle and this area also make Warren County an ideal location for people to settle.
Kim Smiley, long-term rental manager, said that Pointe Realty Group hopes that having a location in Warrenton will boost interest in the management of vacation and rental properties.
Conner Franck, vacation property manager, said that the Warrenton office will focus more on the vacation rental aspect of Pointe Realty Group. He said that people usually think about going to beaches or lakes to vacation, but people are beginning to look more toward short-term getaways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some people don’t want to go to a crowded beach,” he said. “They are looking for a niche market. Warrenton is a good area for that.”
Warrenton Town Administrator agrees that Pointe Realty Group will be a great fit for downtown Warrenton.
“We are so happy to have the Pointe opening an office in Warrenton,” he said. “They are an established real estate group bringing a high level of professional skills and services. And, their opening demonstrates just how brilliantly the town of Warrenton is growing.”
Pointe Realty Group’s Warrenton office is at 201 S. Main St. The office will be staffed five days per week with agents going out into the community seven days each week. For more information, call 252-241-1164 or visit PointeVacationRentals.com.
