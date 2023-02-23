Vaughan resident Frank Copeland served in the Ridgeway (New Jersey) Volunteer Fire Company for many years. This year, he is featured among the former and current fire chiefs featured in a New Jersey Fire Museum’s exhibit honoring Black History Month focusing on black fire chiefs throughout the state.
Copeland, a native of New Jersey, served two years of active duty in the United States Army and 18 years in the New Jersey National Guard.
He served in the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company from 1975 until his retirement in 1990. From 1978-1990, Copeland served as fire chief. For 20 years, he also served as the forest fire warden for the district.
Copeland and his wife, Barbara, moved to Warren County in 1995, unaware that their new home also had a Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department. That changed a couple of years after they settled in the Vaughan community when Frank Copeland stopped by the Lowe’s in Henderson.
The Copelands described what happened when they came to the newspaper office last week. The account is also featured in the article, “New Jersey Had Own Ridgeway Fire Chief,” written by Kay Horner in the March 12, 1997, edition of The Warren Record.
On the way to Lowe’s, Frank Copeland passed a sign for Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department in the local community of Ridgeway. He took a photograph of the sign.
Copeland wore a Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company jacket to Lowe’s. While he was looking for what he needed, a salesman noticed his jacket. The salesman, Doug Draffin, didn’t recognize the jacket or Copeland. Curious, Draffin approached Copeland.
“He said, ‘we don’t have a jacket like that,’” Copeland said.
He and Draffin struck up a conversation — all because of a jacket and the shared name of two fire departments hundreds of miles apart.
Copeland shared his photograph of the sign at Warren County’s Ridgeway Fire Department with someone up North, who suggested that he contact someone he knew at the local paper. Horner met with Frank and Barbara Copeland, and local residents learned about New Jersey’s Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company through her article.
The Copelands discovered Warren County on their travels to visit friends in Roanoke Rapids and thought it would be a great place to retire. Their retirement has included traveling and cruises. Frank Copeland loves bowling and fishing.
When he talks with friends and family, he can always bring up the time when he went to Lowe’s and a salesman asked about his jacket — and see what happens when he tells them he served in a fire department by the name of Ridgeway.
